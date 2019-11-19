100 killed in Iran demonstrations

Amnesty International reports death toll in clashes between Iranian government and protesters may be over 200.

Over 100 people have been killed in cities across Iran as protests over the rise of fuel prices continue, Amnesty international reported Tuesday,

According to Amnesty, there have been "credible reports" that at least 106 people have been killed in the anti-government protests. However, the organization stated that it “believes that the real death toll may be much higher, with some reports suggesting as many as 200 have been killed.”

The unrest erupted on Friday, hours after it was announced that the price of gas would rise to 15,000 rials per liter (12 US cents) from 10,000 for the first 60 liters, and to 30,000 rials for any extra fuel bought after that each month.

Access to the internet was restricted a day after the demonstrations broke out.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state TV on Saturday that security forces will act to restore calm if the protesters “damaged public properties”.

On Sunday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed support for the increases in gas and fuel prices, saying the protests against the move were encouraged by Iran’s enemies.

Iran's economy has been battered since May last year when US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions.

In response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its imposition of sanctions, Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.