'We will accept the court's decision'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video on Friday in which he responded to the Attorney General's decision to indict him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

“Ahead of Shabbat, I want to thank you, the citizens of Israel. I want to thank you for the extraordinary love. I know that you’re going out to the streets, that you’ll be at the Tel Aviv Museum on Tuesday night but, above all, you’re in my heart. Thank you,” began Netanyahu.

"Of course, I want to make it clear that this entire process will ultimately be decided in court. We will accept the court's decisions. There is no doubt about that. This is the framework, we will uphold it and we will always - at the end and in the beginning - follow the rule of law," he continued.

"It means that those who do not follow the law - in the police or the prosecutor's office - there should be an investigation, it should be treated and there should be a correction. This is the central thing I said yesterday."

"Beyond that, I want to say: Those who elect the Israeli prime minister are you, the citizens of Israel. No one else. Because we now have great historical opportunities. Like annexing the Jordan Valley, keeping our security, alliances with neighbors, a lot of things. We must not miss these opportunities. We will work together and win. Shabbat Shalom," concluded Netanyahu.

