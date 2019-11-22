'The Attorney General is honest and acted professionally'

Ayelet Shaked defends Attorney General after Netanyahu indicted. 'Even if we don't agree with the decision, it was handled professionally.'

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (New Right) defended Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit Friday morning, following his announcement Thursday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be indicted in the Case 1000, 2000, and 4000 investigations.

“Mandelblit is an honest man, who makes his decisions independently, based on the evidence and his professional opinion. Even if we don’t agree [with the decision], it is important to recognize that his motives are professional.”

Shaked also pushed back on claims that the court must intervene following the Prime Minister’s indictment, arguing that Netanyahu’s indictment did not bar him from either remaining on as premier, or bar him from running again if the country heads to its third elections in less than a year.

“If we end up having a third election, it is important even then that the one decides this is only the public, not the courts.”

On Thursday, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he had decided to proceed with indictments against Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in Case 4000, and fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000.

Netanyahu, who has denied the allegations against him, called the indictment a “coup” attempt, and vowed to continue serving as prime minister.r

"I respect the Israeli judicial authorities very much. They have earned a world-wide name and rightly so. But one has to be blind to not see that something not good is happening with the police and the prosecutor's office," Netanyahu said.

"Today we see an attempt to make a government coup against the prime minister with false allegations and in the process of tainted and biased investigations.