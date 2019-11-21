Poll: Likud, Blue and White tie at 33 seats each

Blocs would continue to fall short of majority to form coalition if elections were held today, survey finds.

The Likud and Blue and White parties would remain deadlocked if new elections were held today, according to a new poll published on Channel 12 News Thursday night.

The poll found the two largest parties finishing with 33 seats apiece. The Joint Arab List would receive 13 seats, the Yisrael Beyteinu party eight seats, and the Shas party would also receive eight seats.

The 'Yamina' list would receive seven seats if the New Right, Jewish Home, and National Union parties ran together as they did in the last election. United Torah Judaism would also receive seven seats.

The Democratic Camp would receive five seats, as would the Labor-Gesher list.

The right-wing bloc would receive 55 seats, while the left-wing bloc would receive 41 seats, both short of the 61 seats needed to form a majority in the Knesset.

The survey was taken before Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced he would indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust Thursday evening.