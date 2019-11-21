'We're all Netanyahu' - Demonstration in support of PM

"כולנו נתניהו": הפגנת תמיכה ברה"מ

Following Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's announcement that he is indicting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, dozens of supporters demonstrated outside the Prime Minister's residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.

Supporters held signs of support for Netanyahu and chanted slogans saying that Netanyahu is innocent and that the investigations against him are completely irrelevant.

Others held signs denouncing Shai Nitzan, Israel's State Attorney.

Several left-wing activists protested opposite the Netanyahu supporters.