Amir Peretz: I have legal team to declare Netanyahu unfit

Labor chairman Peretz says that he prepared a legal team to petition the Supreme Court to rule the PM as unfit for office.

In response to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's announcement that he is indicting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, Labor-Gesher chairman Amir Peretz announced that he has prepared a legal team to petition the Supreme Court to rule that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is unfit to serve in office.

"The indictments against Netanyahu are the reason that a government hasn't been established in Israel," Peretz stated.

"In a democracy, we cannot reconcile ourselves to a prime minister facing indictments. The political crisis in Israel is only due to the indictments. If we succeed in preventing Netanyahu from clinging to the position of prime minister, we'll prevent third elections within a year."