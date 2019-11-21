Photos show IDF attack targeting Iranian headquarters

The central headquarters of Iran’s Quds force in Syria was the target of the IDF attack overnight Tuesday, according to photos released Wednesday by the ImageSat International (ISI) satellite company.

The photographs show the headquarters, known as “The Glasshouse”, as seen before and immediately after the attack. The air strike caused the two upper floors of the building to collapse, while other Iranian buildings sustained heavy damage.

Syrian media reported that at least 23 people were killed in the attack, 16 of whom were foreigners, presumably Iranian military personnel.

An Israeli security official commented on the air strikes and told Channel 13 News, "We are changing the rules, changing the equation. Even when the rocket fire is negligible - we respond. The action was carried out with awareness to the protests in Iran, the most serious since the revolution. Our message to the Iranian public: The leaders of your regime with their terrorist adventures put you at risk.”