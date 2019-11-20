Syria intercepts 'hostile targets' over Damascus

Syrian television reported on Tuesday night that the country’s air defense systems were deployed against what was described as "hostile targets" over southern Damascus.

No further details were provided.

Earlier, an explosion was reported at an airport in the Syrian capital.

On Tuesday morning, media outlets in Syria reported that explosions were heard in the Damascus airport area.

The reports came at the same time as four rockets were launched from Syria towards the Golan Heights. The rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Last week, Syrian media reported that Akram al-Ajouri, the son of a senior Islamic Jihad member, was killed in an air strike on a residential building in Damascus.

Syria’s official news agency, SANA, claimed that the attack was carried out by Israel.