Israeli Consul Gen. arrives to scene of attack in Monsey

Consul Dani Dayan speaks with local police about efforts to find man who stabbed, critically injured Jew near a synagogue.

Israeli Consul in New York visited the scene of the attack where a Jewish man was stabbed in Monday Wednesday.

Dayan spoke with the commander of the local police force about the efforts to locate the assailant.

The commander called the attack "an outlier" which does not represent the experience of the Jewish community of Monsey.

Dayan noted the "rise of anti-Semitism all over the state, the country and the world ... In my wildest nightmares, I never imagined that when I came here to New York to represent Israel, I would have to go to eleven funerals in Pittsburgh."

The victim was stabbed repeatedly in an attack on Howard Drive at approximately 5:40 a.m., while he was making his way to a local synagogue for morning prayers, Yeshiva World News reported. He was critically wounded.