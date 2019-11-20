Monsey: Jewish man stabbed, in critical condition

Stabbing attack on Orthodox Jewish man in Monsey, New York leaves victim in critical condition. Victim attacked en route to synagogue.

An Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed in Monsey, New York Wednesday, leaving him in critical condition.

The victim was stabbed repeatedly in an attack on Howard Drive at approximately 5:40 a.m., while he was making his way to a local synagogue for morning prayers, Yeshiva World News reported.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene of the stabbing, and reported finding the victim lying on the ground, bleeding.

The victim was conscious when emergency responders arrived, and informed them that he had been stabbed. The victim soon lost consciousness.

According to the victim, while he was walking to synagogue, a vehicle pulled up next to him, and two men jumped out, beating and stabbing him. The assailants then drove off, leaving the victim wounded at the scene of the attack.

Footage from closed circuit cameras have verified the victim’s story.

After being treated at the scene, the victim was rushed to Westchester Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Local police have opened an investigation into the attack.