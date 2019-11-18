Israeli ambassador slams Bernie Sanders

'We will fight against these radical voices.' Danny Danon rips Sanders over vow he'd use US military aid to pressure Israel on Gaza.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, criticized Vermont Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on Sunday, excoriating the senator’s proposal to ‘leverage’ US military aid to Israel.

Speaking at a gala event held by the Zionist Organization of America in New York City Sunday evening, Danon mocked Sanders references to his brief stint working on a kibbutz, and accusing the senator of ignorance on Middle East issues.

“Mr. Sanders, a few months on a kibbutz in 1963 can only teach you so much,” Danon said, according to the Jewish Insider.

“Perhaps Mr. Sanders didn’t hear about Israel leaving Gaza in 2005,” Danon continued. “Maybe he hasn’t had the chance to visit the Kerem Shalom crossing, where hundreds of trucks pass daily to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. Maybe he doesn’t know about the terror tunnels.”

The ambassador said Sanders’ plan would only benefit the Hamas terror organization which rules Gaza, while hurting Israel.

He “is suggesting to give less military assistance to the United States’ most important ally in the Middle East in order to give it to Hamas, a terrorist organization that celebrated the tragedy of 9/11.”

“Let me assure you my friends, we will never let that happen. We will fight against these radical voices.”

Sanders told the J Street national conference this week, “I would use the leverage of $3.8 billion” in military aid to Israel.

“My solution is, to Israel, if you want military aid you’re going to have to fundamentally change your relationship to the people of Gaza,” he added.

The senator also suggested that US aid be diverted from Israel to the Gaza Strip.

"Some of the US aid to Israel should go to humanitarian needs in Gaza right now.”

“If [Israel] wants American military aid, she must change her attitude towards Gazans.”

Sanders also called the Israeli government “racist” and mocked both US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying, “One is on the way to being ousted and the other may be sent to prison.”

Sanders’ comments drew criticism not only from Israel, but from former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and even fellow Democrat Joe Biden, who called Sanders’ plan “absolutely outrageous”.

“The idea that we would draw military assistance from Israel, on the condition that they change a specific policy, I find to be absolutely outrageous,” Biden told the Wall Street Journal.

“I would not condition it, and I think it's a gigantic mistake. And I hope some of my candidates who are running with me for the nomination; I hope they misspoke, or they were taken out of context,” he added.