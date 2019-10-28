Bernie Sanders calls Netanyahu government 'racist'

Democratic presidential hopeful tells J-Street crowd he wants to take US aid to Israel and give it to Gaza.

Senator Bernie Sanders accused the government of Binyamin Netanyahu of racism in his address at the national J-Street conference Monday.

"It is not anti-Semitism to say that the Netanyahu government has been racist," Sanders said. "That's a fact."

He also addressed the close friendship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu and ridiculed the two. "One is on the way to being ousted and the other may be sent to prison."

The Democratic presidential candidate hinted that, if elected, the US priorities would be significantly altered, including shifting security assistance to Israel in favor of Gaza.

"Some of the US aid to Israel should go to humanitarian needs in Gaza right now. If she wants American military aid, she must change her attitude towards Gazans," said the Democratic candidate.