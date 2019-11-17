When Messi met sick children

Sylvan Adams, who is behind the "Save a Child’s Heart" project, brings children from Africa to meet Argentine soccer star.

Canadian-Israeli businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams, who is behind the "Save a Child’s Heart " project, brought a delegation of children from Tanzania, Senegal and Zanzibar to an exciting meeting with soccer star Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentine team.

The stars of the team, who arrived at the Hilton Hotel after a long flight from Saudi Arabia, had dinner in the dining room and stopped their meal to hear a review of the project, which brings children from all over the world, led by children from Africa, for life-saving surgery at the Wolfson Hospital in Holon. The stars applauded and met the brave children.

The children were given shirts and soccer balls signed by the stars of the Argentine team.

Sylvan Adams noted, "The Jewish people are working to save people all over the world. I am proud to lead this extraordinary project of life-saving cardiac surgery with the best doctors in Israel."

The Argentinian national soccer team arrived in Israel Sunday evening, ahead of the much-anticipated Argentina-Uruguay soccer match, set to take place in Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium on Monday.