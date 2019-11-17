Argentina's national soccer team arrives in Israel

Argentinian national soccer team arrives in Israel ahead of much-anticipated soccer match against Uruguay in Tel Aviv

The Argentinian national soccer team arrived in Israel Sunday evening, ahead of the much-anticipated Argentina-Uruguay soccer match, set to take place in Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium on Monday.

Lionel Scaloni, the Argentinian team’s manager, met with Daniel Benaim, CEO of Comtecgroup, and his partner, Ariel Ravar, along with Canadian-Israeli billionaire and philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

After touching down at Ben Gurion International Airport, the Argentinian team made its way to the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv, where they will stay during their visit to Israel.

The match against Uruguay’s national team is slated to start at 9:15 p.m. Monday night.