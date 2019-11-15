'We didn't promise to stop targeted eliminations'

Senior Israeli official clarifies: Israel did not promise to the Islamic Jihad that it would stop targeted eliminations of terrorists.

A senior Israeli official said on Friday that Israel did not promise to the Islamic Jihad that it would stop the policy of targeted eliminations of terrorist leaders.

“We didn't promise anyone that we would avoid eliminations. Whoever tries to fire or does fire - will get it," the senior official clarified. "Contrary to how it was presented - Islamic Jihad is the one that turned to Egypt [to broker a ceasefire]. It presented conditions - but that has no significance."

The calm in southern Israel has been maintained since Friday morning, after Red Color sirens were heard in the Sderot area and the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council the night before. Two rockets that were launched from Gaza toward Israeli territory were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

Overnight Thursday, IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked a military compound that was used, among other things, as a site for the production of components used to make rockets.

In addition, the headquarters of the terrorist organization’s Khan Yunis division, which houses the offices of several Islamic commanders, was attacked.

