IDF attacks Islamic Jihad targets

The IDF attacked terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip overnight Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said. The air strikes followed the continued rocket fire from Gaza towards Israel despite the ceasefire agreement.

Palestinian Arab media reported that shortly before 1:00 a.m., the IAF attacked a post belonging to the Islamic Jihad in Khan Yunis.

On Thursday evening, around 10:00 p.m., two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward the city of Sderot.

The Red Color siren was sounded in Sderot and the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. Both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Earlier, at 5:23 p.m., a siren was heard in Sdot Negev, Eshkol and Shaar Hanegev Regional Councils. The Iron Dome intercepted one rocket.

The rocket fire from Gaza continued despite a ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Jihad, which was supposed to take effect at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

As a result of the ongoing attacks, local authorities in the Gaza envelope, Sderot and Ashkelon decided that schools and kindergartens will remain closed on Friday.