Girl who collapsed during siren regains consciousness

Eight-year-old girl from Holon who collapsed while making her way to a protected space regains consciousness.

An eight-year-old girl from the city of Holon, who collapsed Tuesday while making her way to a protected space, regained consciousness on Friday.

On Tuesday, after she collapsed, Magen David Adom paramedics performed resuscitation on the girl until her pulse returned, evacuating her to the Wolfson Hospital in serious and stable condition while she was anesthetized and on a respirator.

MDA paramedic Andrei Yermayev said after the incident, "When we arrived at the scene, we spotted an 8-year-old girl unconscious with no pulse and not breathing. We were told that at the time of the siren, they went out to the stairwell to protect themselves and then she lost consciousness."

"We gave her life-saving medical care that included advanced resuscitation, massages, respiration, electric shocks, and medication until her heart rate returned, and we stabilized her condition and then evacuated her to the hospital in serious and stable condition," Yermayev described.

Now that the girl’s condition has improved, she is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

