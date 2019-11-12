8-year-old girl collapses while seeking shelter from rockets

Girl in city of Holon in serious but stable condition after collapsing in stairwell while seeking shelter from rocket attack.

An 8-year-old girl lost consciousness and collapsed in a residential building in the city of Holon while on her way to a protected area.

MDA medics performed resuscitation on the girl until her pulse returned, evacuating her to Wolfson Hospital in serious and stable condition while she was anesthetized and on a respirator.

MDA paramedic Andrei Yermayev said: "When we arrived at the scene, we spotted an 8-year-old girl unconscious with no pulse and not breathing. We were told that at the time of the alarm, they went out to the stairwell to protect themselves and then she lost consciousness."

"We gave her life-saving medical care that included advanced resuscitation, massages, respiration, electric shocks, and medication until her heart rate returned, and we stabilized her condition and then evacuated her to the hospital in serious and stable condition, anesthetized and on respiration," Yarmiev described.