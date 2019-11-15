Netanyahu to the Shin Bet: I salute you

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the Israel Security Agency’s (Shin Bet) Special Operations Center in central Israel, from which the operation to eliminate senior Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza, Baha Abu Al Ata, was commanded.

Netanyahu and Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman met with the employees from the operational, technological and intelligence units who played a major part in the operation.

The Prime Minister praised the service workers and congratulated them over the successful operation. "This is a unique operation in which you exhibited extraordinary courage and creativity, which have resulted in a very successful outcome for Israel's security. On behalf of the citizens of Israel - I salute you."

שר הביטחון בנט קיים הערכת מצב בקריה

On Thursday, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett conducted a situation assessment at the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv, attended by the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Home Front Command, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Director General of the Ministry and other officials in the IDF and the defense establishment.

The discussion dealt with Operation Black Belt and other recent developments, as well as the current state of affairs in all regional sectors.

At the start of his remarks, Bennett expressed his deep appreciation to the IDF commanders, headed by the Chief of Staff, as well as to the Shin Bet, the Mossad, the NSC and all the bodies that took part in the operation.