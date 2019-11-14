Bennett assesses security situation following cease-fire

Defense Minister meets heads of defense establishment .'I am proud of IDF, residents of the south for their inner strength.'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett held a situation assessment in Tel Aviv on Thursday attended by the Chief of Staff, the Shin Bet commander, the Home Front Commander, the Head of Military Intelligence, the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Director General of the Ministry and other senior officials in the IDF and the defense establishment.

The discussion dealt with Operation Black Belt and recent developments, as well as the current state of affairs in all regional sectors.

At the opening of his remarks, the Minister sought to express his deep appreciation to the IDF commanders, headed by the Chief of Staff, as well as to the Shin Bet, the Mossad, the NSC and all the bodies that took part in the operation.

Over the past night, Bennett has had continuous discussions with IDF officials and the security establishment about the details of Operation Black Belt the Gaza Strip, as well as the preparations for the then-upcoming cease-fire.

After the cease-fire, Bennett said, "About 20 terrorists have been eliminated in the last 48 hours. The new rules of the game are clear: The IDF will operate with complete freedom of action, with no restrictions."

"A terrorist who tries to harm Israeli citizens will no longer be able to sleep peacefully, neither in his home nor in his bed, nor anywhere in hiding," the defense minister stated.

"I am proud of the IDF fighters and their commanders, and all the security forces, who remain vigilant at this time. I am proud of the Israeli public, and of the residents of the south and the Gaza envelope who continue to exude calm and inner strength that strengthens us, the decision makers," Bennett added.

The Defense Minister further noted, "In the coming hours, I ask the public to continue to be alert and attentive. I would like to express my appreciation to the Prime Minister and my cabinet members who made the right decision - to retake the operational initiative. I thank the Prime Minister, the Chief of Staff and the Shin Bet The effective action from the moment I took office, immediately after the counterterrorism action. That's how it should be."