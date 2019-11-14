Rocket fire continues into the night

Sirens heard in dozens of communities in southern Israel and in the Coastal Plain. 8 people require medical treatment.

The rocket fire from Gaza toward Israel continued well into the night on Wednesday.

At 12:22 a.m., sirens sounded at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, and then a siren sounded in the city of Ashkelon. At 12:40 a.m., sirens were also heard in Ashdod, Gan Yavne and other localities in the Lachish area.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., sirens were heard in the Lachish area, in Sderot and other communities near Gaza.

Earlier, between 11:00 p.m. and midnight, sirens were heard in dozens of communities in the Coastal Plain. The IDF later said that the sirens were mostly due to the lack of accurate information about the expected location where the rocket was to have landed. In reality, only one rocket was fired at the region and was intercepted by Iron Dome.

Eight people required medical treatment, including four who suffered from anxiety and four who were injured while running to a protected space.

Among the victims was a one-year-old who fell with his mother and lightly bruised his head in Ashdod. Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to the injured.

Meanwhile, the IDF continues to attack terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad in Gaza. A Gaza medical official said that an IDF attack on a house in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, killed six people and injured another 12.

Earlier, Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nakhala said that his organization has offered Israel a ceasefire but has set a number of conditions for a ceasefire.

"We demand a halt to the assassinations in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, the cessation of firing at the protesters in the return marches and the implementation of the ceasefire agreements," he said.

In an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV, Nakhala added, "The organization is fighting using the tools it has. That does not mean we have used them all. We have taken all the options into consideration, including an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza."

"As far as we are concerned, all options are a possibility. It may be an open war and it may be a war between the wars," the leader of the terrorist organization added.

A senior Israeli official responded to the Islamic Jihad's demands for a ceasefire.

"Islamic Jihad wants a ceasefire and therefore tries to create a misrepresentation as if it made achievements. Islamic Jihad's demands prove that Israel's actions were successful. The IDF eliminated 20 terrorists and significantly damaged the Islamic Jihad's capabilities. Quiet will be met with quiet and the actions on the ground will determine that."

"Israel's hand will reach those who try to hurt it," the official added.