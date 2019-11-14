IDF 'achieved all goals within 48 hours'

IDF Spokesman states 'Black Belt' battle plan achieved its goals: 'We must continue to focus on the northern arena.'

The IDF Spokesman confirmed today that a ceasefire was achieved in the south, noting that the Black Belt battle plan had achieved its goals.

"We achieved all goals within 48 hours," said Spokesman Brigadier General Hedy Silberman, "we must continue to focus on the northern arena - Iranian activity is not just in Syria.

"We used a small part of our capabilities, but we did not fight with Hamas, nor with Hezbollah or with the Iranians," the IDF Spokesman added.

Early in the morning, an Egyptian source reported a ceasefire agreement had been reached between Israel and the Islamic Jihad and that it took effect as of 5:30 a.m.

According to the source, Islamic Jihad and other organizations agreed to the Egyptian proposal for an immediate ceasefire and to conduct demonstrations along the border fence peacefully, while Israel agreed to the Egyptian proposal for an immediate ceasefire, cessation of targeted killings, and cessation of shootings at protesters along the fence. A ceasefire was also reported in Arab media.

A state official made it clear that "what happens in the field will determine. Israel gave nothing. Whoever harms us - we will harm him. There is no change in policy."

The source also said: "Israel achieved the objectives of the operation. Islamic Jihad has been significantly damaged, we destroyed many infrastructures and over 20 terrorists have been thwarted."