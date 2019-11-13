IDF hits terrorist preparing to fire rockets

IDF says it hit an Islamic Jihad terrorist in Gaza preparing to fire rockets at Israel ."IDF aircraft targeted him. A hit was identified."

The IDF said Wednesday evening that it had hit an Islamic Jihad terrorist in Gaza preparing to fire rockets at Israel.

"A short while ago, an Islamic Jihad operative was preparing to fire rockets into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip," according to the IDF.

"In response, an IDF aircraft targeted him. A hit was identified."

On Wednesday afternoon, Gaza’s health department reported that Israeli retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip had killed 12 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of dead in the Hamas-ruled territory since fighting broke out early Tuesday morning to 22.

The IDF reported earlier on Wednesday that it was intensifying its operations against terrorists in the Gaza Strip, striking multiple facilities operated by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

More than 300 rocket attacks were reported to have been launched at Israel as of Wednesday evening.