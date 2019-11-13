Gaza death toll hits 22 as IDF retaliatory strikes intensify

12 Gazans killed Wednesday in IDF strikes targeting Islamic Jihad terror group, bringing total number of dead to 22.

Israeli retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip killed 12 on Wednesday, the coastal enclave’s health department reported, bringing the total number of dead in the Hamas-ruled territory since fighting broke out early Tuesday morning to 22.

The IDF reported earlier on Wednesday that it was intensifying its operations against terrorists in the Gaza Strip, striking multiple facilities operated by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Among the targets hit are a rocket factory, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist training areas.

A number of Islamic Jihad terrorists have been reported among the dead, including 38-year-old Khaled Awad Farraj, who was killed Wednesday morning by an IDF airstrike.

Farraj had served as the central district commander of Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigades.

The Israeli strikes came following a massive wave of rocket attacks from Gaza, which began Tuesday morning after the IDF killed a senior Islamic Jihad terrorist, Baha Abu al-Ata, and his wife in a targeted airstrike.

More than 250 rocket attacks were reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system has fired dozens of interceptor missiles to shoot down the incoming rockets, an IDF spokesperson said, with a hit-rate of about 90%. The IDF spokesperson added that some 60% of the rockets fired at Israel landed in open spaces.

Dozens of Israelis were treated for rocket-related injuries, including two cases of shrapnel injuries.