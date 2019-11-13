Gaza crossings to remain closed

Gaza crossings, closed Tuesday due to rockets to remain closed 'until further notice.'

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major-General Kamil Abu Rukun on Wednesday morning announced that the crossings between Israel and Gaza would be closed "until further notice."

The Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings were initially closed Tuesday morning and the fishing zone near Gaza reduced, in response to a barrage of rockets fired at Israeli civilians in central and southern Israel.

On Wednesday, Abu Rukun announced that the crossings would remain closed "until further notice" due to continued rocket attacks on Israeli civilians.

"COGAT has informed the GPO (Government Press Office) that there is no change in the above policy for today," a GPO statement confirmed Wednesday. "Updates will be issued as necessary."

Since Tuesday morning, over 220 rockets have been fired at Israel, and over 694 "red alert" air raid sirens have sounded.