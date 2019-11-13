Sirens in southern and central Israel

After a quiet night with no sirens, Red Color sirens were sounded in the Eshkol and Sdot Negev regional councils in southern Israel at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Sirens were also heard in the Latrun and Modi'in areas.

A barrage was also fired toward the city of Netivot.

There have been reports of some of the rockets being intercepted. So far there are no reports of explosions. The IDF is investigating.

Before Wednesday morning, the last siren was heard at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday evening in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. There were no injuries or damages.

On Tuesday night, IDF aircraft targeted a number of Islamic Jihad terror targets in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that among the sites struck were several rocket launchers, located above and below ground, as well as an underground terror infrastructure and operations rooms of the Islamic Jihad terror organization.

In addition, earlier on Tuesday, three terror operatives launched rockets at Israeli territory from the northern Gaza Strip. In response, a short while ago, an IDF aircraft targeted the operatives. A hit was identified.

The IDF earlier attacked from the air terror targets in the Gaza Strip. Among the targets that were attacked: An underground launching pad belonging to the Islamic Jihad in northern Gaza from which rockets were launched earlier toward Israeli territory, an observation post used by the terrorist organization, an underground site for production of weapons and underground military infrastructure.

The Palestinian Authority “ministry of health” reported that three people were killed in IDF air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday evening.

As of 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 190 rockets had been fired at Israel from Gaza, according to the IDF.

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 90% of the rockets which were fired at populated areas. According to the IDF, about half of the rockets exploded in open areas.