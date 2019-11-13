Miracle in southern Israel: 'Unbearable reality'

Rockets fired by Gaza terrorists exploded near a cafeteria in a kibbutz in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel, and in a chicken coop.

Damage was caused in both cases, but no one was injured.

Eshkol Regional Council Head Gadi Yarkoni said: "In the past hour, we've head to deal with heavy barrages of rockets towards our towns. I call on the residents to continue to carefully obey safety instructions and enter protected spaces during sirens. These instructions save lives."

"The security situation in the Gaza border area over the past two years has been unbearable. We hope that the military activities which led to the current escalation will at the end of the day bring a change in the border towns' reality and bring back the deterrence.

"There are still towns in Eshkol and the other regional councils in the border area which due to some foolish decision are considered to be outside the definition of the 'Gaza border area,'" he added.

"These towns are currently under fire from barrages of rockets and there are no safe rooms in the residents' homes. The Israeli government is obligated to ensure their safety and I expect the government to act immediately to fix this wrong, to include them in the definition of the 'Gaza border area' and in a protection plan which will save lives."