190 rockets fired at Israel

Iron Dome intercepts 90% of rockets fired at populated areas as Islamic Jihad rocket barrage continues.

190 rockets have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip as of 7 PM Tuesday, according to the IDF.

The Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted 90% of the rockets which were fired at populated areas. According to the IDF, about half of the rockets fell in open areas.

The IDF has mobilized hundreds of reservists around Gaza in response to the rocket fire.

IAF fighters and Israeli tanks have attacked numerous targets belonging to Islamic Jihad, the terrorist organization responsible for the rocket fire.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has declared a special emergency situation in the home front in localities within the range of 0-80 km (0-50 miles) from the Gaza Strip.