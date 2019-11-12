

Rabbi blesses Trump: Who hast imparted honor to flesh and blood Rabbi Yosef Yitzhak Yaakovson blesses President Trump ahead of election conference. 'President who cares for every person and every Jew.' Arutz Sheva Staff,

Reuters Donald Trump Rabbi Yosef Yitzhak Yaakovson blessed President Donald Trump paraphrasing the traditional Jewish blessing reserved for recitation upon seeing kings and great leaders: "Blessed art Thou, O L-rd our G-d, King of the Universe, that you have shared part of your love and glory and compassion with a human being who maintains the honor of every innocent person and every Jew forever."





top