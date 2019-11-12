Danon demands: 'Condemn rocket attacks'

On Tuesday, following the rocket strikes from Gaza on central and southern Israel, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon demanded the UN Security Council condemn the attacks into Israel.



"These rocket attacks from terrorist organizations threaten the lives of nine million civilians," Danon emphasized.

"Instead of calling on all parties to exercise restraint, we expect the UNSC to clearly and unequivocally condemn the terrorists responsible. It is time for the international community to realize that its silence is a prize for terrorism."



Danon added that, "Israel is not interested in escalation but will counter its campaign against terrorism with determination and strength."

Islamic Jihad, the terror organization responsible for the rocket attacks, has said explicitly that it is not interested in calm. Instead, the organization has promised to "hit the Zionist enemy until they beg for a ceasefire," in retaliation for a targeted elimination of a key Islamic Jihad terrorist responsible for attacks on Israeli civilians, who was planning additional attacks at the time of his death.