'We'll hit the Zionist enemy until they beg for mercy'

The Islamic Jihad terror group threatened to expand the range of rockets fired at Israel to include Jerusalem, Israel Hayom reported.

The threat would be implemented Tuesday afternoon, after the conclusion of terrorist Baha Abu Al Ata's funeral. It would increase the number of rockets fired towards Tel Aviv, and include Jerusalem in the list of targets.

Abu Al Ata was eliminated by IDF and Shabak (Israel Security Agency) forces at 4:00a.m. Tuesday morning. He was a key terrorist and a "ticking time bomb" who planned and executed terror attacks, as well as trained terrorists.

A senior Islamic Jihad source told Israel Hayom that "messages were sent from Cairo to the organization's Director-General Ziad Nakhla regarding an immediate ceasefire on the basis of 'quiet for quiet.' These messages were rejected. We do not take orders from Cairo."

"We are ready for a long and painful battle. We will hit the Zionist enemy until they beg for a ceasefire. The gates to hell have been opened."

According to the source, all senior Islamic Jihad officials in Gaza, Syria, and other countries have received orders to enter their underground hiding places due to concerns of targeted eliminations.

Islamic Jihad spokesperson Daoud Shihaab told Al Jazeera: "It is too early to discuss negotiations or intermediaries, since the blood of the martyrs is not yet dry and we cannot return to our daily routines. The factions will not allow [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu to use this crime to serve Israeli political purposes."

Hamas, the terror group which governs Gaza and a rival of the Islamic Jihad terror group, also threatened to join the fire.

"The Zionist enemy carries all responsiblity for what happens and for all the results of the escalation," a Hamas spokesperson said. "The jihad and opposition process will continue and escalate, and the crime of elimination will not remain unpunished."