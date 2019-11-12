IDF preparing for 'a number of days of fighting'

IDF says rocket attacks from Gaza expected to last 'a number of days' following targeted killing of Islamic Jihad leader.

The IDF expects the rocket attacks from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip into Israel to last a “a number of days”, an IDF spokesman said, after Israel eliminated an Islamic Jihad terrorist in Gaza early Tuesday morning.

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that Israel had come under “substantial fire” from Gaza, and that the IDF was preparing for an extended period of fighting with Gaza.

“There is substantial fire,” said Conricus. “We are preparing for a number of days of fighting.”

Amid the rocket attacks, the army has ordered non-essential personnel in central Israel to remain at home.

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a series of rocket attacks on both central and southern Israel Tuesday morning, with sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area, along with towns in the southern coastal region and the western Negev.

The rocket attacks began shortly after Israeli aircraft struck a building in Gaza City early Tuesday morning, killing Baha Abu al-Ata, the head of Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigades’ Gaza division.

An hour later, Syria reported that a building near the Lebanese embassy was bombed in Damascus, killing two and injuring six.

Islamic Jihad claimed that a senior terrorist, Akram al-Ajouri survived the attack, while his son and one of his bodyguards were killed.