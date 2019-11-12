Report: Islamic Jihad terrorist targeted in Damascus airstrike

Syria claims building next to Lebanese embassy bombed in Damascus airstrike. Islamic Jihad terrorist's son and bodyguard killed.

Two people were killed and six injured in an apparent airstrike on Damascus Tuesday morning, Syrian government-run media outlet SANA reported.

The Syrian government claimed that a building in Damascus, next to the Lebanese embassy, was hit in an airstrike Tuesday morning, adding that the Syrian air defense network had opened fire on a hostile target over southern Damascus.

The bombing, which occurred roughly an hour after Israel carried out a targeted strike in the Gaza Strip, killing senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Baha Abu al-Ata, struck a building where another senior Islamic Jihad terrorist was hiding.

According to Islamic Jihad, Akram al-Ajouri survived the attack, while his son and one of his bodyguards were killed.

"The home of a member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, Akram al-Ajouri, was also targeted in Damascus, killing one of his sons," Islamic Jihad said.

SANA confirmed that al-Ajouri survived, while the attack killed "his son Muadh and another person".

In addition, six people were reported injured in the strike.

Israel has not responded to the reports on the airstrike in Damascus.

Rockets were fired towards central and southern Israel shortly after the targeted killing of Baha Abu al-Ata in northern Gaza.