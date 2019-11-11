Russian hacker extradited to US

Hacker Aleksey Burkov,held in Israel for 4 years extradited to the US.

Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov has been extradited to the US, Channel 12 News reported Monday.

Burkov was arrested in 2015 at Ben Gurion Airport after he was indicted for credit card fraud in the United States.

According to the indictment, between 2009 and 2013, he ran an underground website that sold data on some 150,000 credit cards, most of them belonging to American citizens.

According to the Americans, the damage caused by Burkov's actions is estimated at about $20 million.

Burkov's case has been linked in the public eye to the case of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman who was arrested for cannabis possession at the Moscow airport and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. It was speculated that Israel could hand Burkov over to Russia in exchange for Issachar's freedom.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court rejected Burkov's petition against the decision to extradite him to the United States.

The judges ruled that the fact that Russia also asked that Burkov be extradited to its territory, after the US application had already been accepted and discussed, does not preclude extradition to the United States.

The judges also rejected Burkov's request to order the Justice Minister to condition his extradition to the United States on him being allowed to serve his sentence in Russia.

Last week, Issachar's family announced that they were withdrawing the petition filed against Burkov's extradition to the United States. It is believed that this paved the way to him being extradited.