'Naama will not be a political tool for Russian hacker'

Mother of Israeli held in Russia seeks to end petition against extradition of Russian hacker, has 'full confidence' govt will bring her back

Yaffe Issachar, the mother of Naama - the young woman being held in a prison in Russia, has sought to end the petition filed in the High Court against the decision of the Minister of Justice to extradite Russian hacker Aleksey Burkov to the United States, Channel 12 News reported.

The reasoning of the application indicates that Naama's lawyers understood that continuing the petition "would assist in her efforts to release her." It was further stated that "there has been a development in the law and matters between the family and political parties."

Issachar said that she has full confidence in the president and the prime minister to release her daughter, adding: "Naama will not be a tool for the Russian hacker and his people. I pray that my decision will not make her situation worse.'"

The Issachar family filed the petition last Thursday after Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed the order to extradite Burkov to the US.