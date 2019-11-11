Poll: Michael Bloomberg would defeat Trump in 2020

New poll shows former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg leading President Trump in 2020 election - but trailing other Democrats in primaries.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election – in the popular vote at least – if he were to win the Democratic nomination, a new poll shows.

According to the Morning Consult/Politico poll, which was conducted Friday and released Sunday, if Bloomberg were to run as the Democratic nominee in 2020, he would win the popular vote by six points, 43% to 37%, with 21% of respondents unsure of who they would support.

That’s a wider margin than Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who according to the poll leads Trump by just five points, 45% to 40%, with 16% undecided.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who leads in several early primary states, including New Hampshire, would best Trump by six points in the general election, 45% to 39%, while former Vice President Joe Biden would win by a four-point margin, defeating Trump in the popular vote 44% to 40%.

While the poll might be good news for Bloomberg in the general election, the survey also showed few Democratic primary voters backing the billionaire candidate’s bid. Just 4% of Democratic primary voters said they would vote for Bloomberg, and the former mayor has the highest disapproval rating in the crowded Democratic primary field.

Biden, by comparison, continues to lead the field with 31%, compared to 20% for Sanders, and 18% for Warren. Eight percent of Democratic primary voters said they favored South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, while just six percent said they preferred California Senator Kamala Harris.

Bloomberg, who switched parties repeatedly over the past two decades, went from a registered Democrat prior to 2001, to a Republican, before becoming an independent in 2007. Last year, he returned to the Democratic paty.

Last Friday, Bloomberg entered the presidential race, registering his name for the Alabama Democratic Primary.

President Trump mocked the former mayor Friday, predicting his presidential bid would fail.

“Little Michael will fail,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

“There’s nobody I’d rather run against than Little Michael,” Trump continued. “I‘ve known Michael Bloomberg for a long time. He said a lot of great things about Trump. But I know Michael. He became just a nothing. He’s not going to do well, but I think he’s going to hurt [Joe] Biden, actually.”

“He’ll spend a lot of money. He has some really big issues, some personal problems, and he’s got a lot of other problems. But I know Michael Bloomberg fairly well. Not too well, but fairly well. Well enough. He will not do well. And if he did [run], I’d be happy,” added the President.