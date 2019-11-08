Trump on Bloomberg: Little Michael will fail

US President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid.

“Little Michael will fail,” he told reporters outside the White House.

“There’s nobody I’d rather run against than Little Michael,” Trump continued. “I‘ve known Michael Bloomberg for a long time. He said a lot of great things about Trump. But I know Michael. He became just a nothing. He’s not going to do well, but I think he’s going to hurt [Joe] Biden, actually.”

“He’ll spend a lot of money. He has some really big issues, some personal problems, and he’s got a lot of other problems. But I know Michael Bloomberg fairly well. Not too well, but fairly well. Well enough. He will not do well. And if he did [run], I’d be happy,” added the President.

His comments come a day after sources close to Bloomberg said he is "actively preparing" to enter the Democratic presidential race and had dispatched staffers to Alabama to gather signatures to qualify for the primary there.

Bloomberg previously announced in March that he would not run for president in 2020, due to what he cited as the “difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field.”

He had been openly contemplating a Democratic White House bid since late last year, after registering as a Democrat in October of 2018.

