Hamas releases video marking annivesary of Khan Yunis battle

Gaza-based terror organization Hamas releases video marking first anniversary of 2018 battle in Khan Yunis during botched Israeli operation.

Hamas' military arm has released a video marking a year since the incident in Khan Yunis, which they call the "Point of the Sword Action."

The video shows a short excerpt that claims to include "the moment the killed and wounded Israelis are loaded into the vehicle, and the escape of the forces from the area of the incident."

Most of the one minute, twenty-two second video shows a computer generated recreation of Hamas terrorists confronting Israeli special operations officers in Khan Yunis during the botched Israeli undercover operation inside of the Gaza Strip last November.

The ensuing battle left one Israeli officer, 41-year-old Lt. Col. M., dead, and another seriously wounded.

Israeli aircraft called in to provide covering fire for the IDF special forces as they awaited extraction bombed the pursuing Hamas terrorists, killing seven.