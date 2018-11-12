IDF officer killed during battle with Hamas terrorists to be laid to rest at 3:00 p.m. Monday, leaving behind a wife and two children.

The IDF officer killed during a battle with Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip Sunday night is scheduled to be laid to rest at a cemetery in his hometown Monday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

On Sunday night, an IDF special forces unit operating in the southern Gaza Strip on a mission Israeli military officials said was “very meaningful” to Israeli security, encountered a force of Hamas terrorists, resulting in an “exchange of fire”.

Israeli air units were later called in, resulting in dozens of missile strikes near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Arab media outlets reported.

Seven Hamas terrorists were killed, including Nur Barakeh, commander of the eastern battalion of Hamas’ Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades in Khan Yunis.

During the course of the battle, an IDF officer was killed and a second officer wounded.

Israeli military censors have barred publication of the slain officer’s name, who has only been identified as Lt. Col. “M”.

The IDF announced Monday morning that Lt. Col. M. will be laid to rest in his hometown at 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. The name of Lt. Col. M.’s hometown has not been cleared for publication, and no media coverage of the funeral will be permitted, the IDF said.

“The funeral of Lt. Col. M., who was killed last night during operational activity in the Gaza Strip, will take place today (Monday), November 12th, 2018 at 15:00. Due to security limitations, the funeral will not be allowed for media coverage.”

Lt. Col. M. was 41 years old, and leaves behind a wife and two children. No other details have been released regarding the fallen officer.