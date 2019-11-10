Smotrich: 'Liberman prefers Arabs to religious Jews'

'Liberman will sit with the Arabs so he doesn't have to sit with religious Jews,' Min. Smotrich says.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) on Saturday night responded to MK Avigdor Liberman, Yisrael Beytenu's chairman, slamming him for preferring the Arab parties to his own brothers.

According to Smotrich, Liberman plans to join a government with the Joint Arab List.

"I understand that he's going to sit in the same government as them, just so that he won't have to sit with the religious sector," Smotrich wrote.

Earlier Saturday night, Liberman told News 12 that he intends to push both the Likud and Blue and White into compromising on key demands, and will throw his weight behind the side which does not refuse to compromise.

"When we held elections, we said very clearly that our job is to create a national liberal government," he said. "We spoke about a liberal and national government, and that wasn't an accident. So I say: The condition is that [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu separate from his haredi-messianic bloc."

"I expect both parties to make the right decisions. I intend to turn to both of them tomorrow and ask to hold a meeting this week. And anyone who doesn't know how to make the right decision - we, Yisrael Beytenu, will draw our conclusions. We first of all want to see a government formed."

Regarding MK Naftali Bennett's (New Right) appointment as Defense Minister, Liberman said: "I wish Bennett success. But the true challenge facing the State of Israel is not how to appoint this minister or that minister, but how to create a national unity government and prevent a third round of elections."