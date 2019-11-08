Survey shows: There will be new elections

New survey shows just over half of Israelis believe there will be new elections, while only about a third prefer elections to unity gov't.

A new survey publicized Friday on 103 FM Radio showed that 57% of respondents believe that Israel will hold new elections in the near future.

The survey was conducted by the Maagar Mochot research institution, led by Professor Yitzhak Katz.

An additional 43% of respondents believe that there will be a unity government, and nearly two-thirds of respondents prefer a national unity government to new elections. The other 34% prefer to hold new elections.

Senior Blue and White officials expressed concern over the possible future actions of Yisrael Beytenu's leader, MK Avigdor Liberman.

On Thursday, the two parties' negotiating teams met in what both sides described as a "good" meeting.

"The negotiating teams' meeting was gibberish and everyone knows it," a senior Blue and White official told Israel Hayom. "The one who decides what will be is Liberman, and you can't know what's going on in that man's head."

Another senior official said that "Liberman is unstable and you can't know with him."

After the meeting, the parties made a joint statement saying: "A meeting of the Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu negotiating teams just ended. During the day, the negotiating teams discussed important and timely issues in order to advance the formation of principles for the broad and liberal national unity government."