Agreements between Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu

The Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu negotiating teams met on Thursday for several hours.

The teams discussed several issues in an attempt to formulate principles for a broad liberal national unity government.

The parties reached agreements on the following issues: The next budget will increase the minimum income for the elderly to 70% of the minimum wage, there will be no violation of the outline for raising the benefits to the handicapped, and the issue will be anchored in the next budget.

The two party’s negotiating teams will meet again in the coming days.

Political sources believe that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz wants to reach summaries and set up the basic lines for his government along with Yisrael Beytenu and the Labor Party and then try to exert pressure on the Likud, and possibly on the entire right-wing bloc, to form a joint government.