Britain condemns approval of construction in Judea and Samaria

Britain says "settlements" are illegal in response to Israeli approval of more than 2,300 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

Britain on Tuesday condemned Israel’s approval of plans to build more than 2,300 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

“Settlements are illegal under international law and undermine the physical viability of the two-state solution. The UK calls on Israel to halt such counterproductive action,” said a Foreign Office spokesperson.

Earlie on Tuesday, a French foreign ministry spokeswoman said her country "condemned the recent Israeli authorities' decision to allow construction of 2,342 housing units in the West Bank."

She added that France calls on the Israeli authorities to withdraw from these plans and all programs that subvert a "two-state solution".

On Monday, the EU denounced the Israeli plans for the new housing projects, calling them illegal under international law.

“In October 2019, Israeli authorities approved the advancement of well over 2,000 housing units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank,” it said in a statement.

“The European Union's position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace, as reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2334.”

“The EU will continue to support a resumption of a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution, the only realistic and viable way to fulfil the legitimate aspirations of both parties,” added the statement.