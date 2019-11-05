France condemns Israeli decision to build in Judea and Samaria

Calls on Israeli authorities to withdraw plans and all programs that subvert 'two-state solution'.

A French foreign ministry spokeswoman said her country "condemned the recent Israeli authorities' decision to allow construction of 2,342 housing units in the West Bank."

She added that France calls on the Israeli authorities to withdraw from these plans and all programs that subvert a "two-state solution".

In July, France condemned Israel for demolishing illegal Arab homes near Jerusalem, saying the destruction set a "dangerous precedent" and violated international law.

In August, France condemned the approval of 1,000 new housing units for Judea and Samaria by the Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration.

These follow France's condemnations of last year, when in December the French government blasted Israel over plans for nearly 2,200 new homes in Israeli towns across Judea and Samaria, calling settlement construction a “violation of international law” and warning the housing projects would undermine the "two-state solution".