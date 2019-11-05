Rouhani: Iran to begin expanded uranium enrichment Wednesday

Iranian president says Fordow nuclear facility will resume uranium enrichment work tomorrow, in violation of 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran will resume uranium enrichment at the Fordow nuclear plant on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced Tuesday morning.

Speaking live on Iranian state television, Rouhani declared that Iran would move forward quickly with gas injection at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment plant outside of the city of Qom, beginning Wednesday. A total of 1,044 centrifuges will be injected with uranium gas, according to Rouhani’s televised statement.

The Iranian leader added, however, that such moves were reversible, and that Tehran would return to compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if the remaining signatories do the same.

Rouhani’s statement comes a day after Iran announced further violations of the nuclear deal.

On Monday, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, announced Monday that the Islamic Republic is building a prototype centrifuge that is 50 times faster than those allowed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in 2015, the Associated Press reported.

Salehi also said that Tehran is now operating 60 IR-6 advanced centrifuges, or double the number Iran was known to have, in violation of the nuclear deal.

Since the Trump administration pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal more than a year ago and reimposed economic sanctions, Iran has begun to arrogate parts of the deal.

China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union remain committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed in 2015.