'One person is preventing a unity government - Yair Lapid'

"יש אדם אחד שמונע מממשלת אחדות לקום"

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) spoke with Arutz Sheva on Monday about the impasse in the coalition negotiations.

"Blue and White is leading us to a kind of minority government with the Arabs. They are not prepared to take any step toward unity and accept the president's outline," he said.

In his estimation, the chances of another election are high. "I believe that [Yair] Lapid and [Avigdor] Liberman are leading us toward a dead end. I hope this will be proven false and will not happen, but I believe this is the direction in which we are headed. Third elections would be a disaster for the country, but it may be what is necessary to settle things."

Karhi, who lives in Moshav Zimrat near Netivot, spoke of his experience as a resident of the Gaza envelope when rockets were fired at Sderot on Friday night, hitting a home in the city.

“We experienced a very difficult Shabbat. While we didn't absorb any attacks in our community, we saw it all and heard it all," he said.

"I called on the Prime Minister to embark on a military operation, otherwise if a minority government with the Arabs is established, all we can do in the Gaza envelope is hole ourselves up in the protected space and wait until things calm down," Karhi concluded.