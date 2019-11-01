Gaza rocket hits Sderot home

Gaza terrorists fire barrage of at least 10 rockets on southern Israel. One rocket hits Sderot home, damaging it.

Gaza terrorists fired a barrage of at least 10 rockets on southern Israel on Friday evening.

“Red Color” sirens were sounded shortly after 9:00 p.m. in Sderot and in communities in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel.

The IDF confirmed that seven rockets were fired from Gaza toward the region. All of the them were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Later, around 9:45 p.m., a second barrage of rockets was fired toward southern Israel. One of the rockets hit a home in Sderot. There were no injuries, as the residents were in protected spaces when the rocket hit, but the building sustained damage.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that three rockets were fired in the second barrage. One of them was intercepted by Iron Dome.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated a 65-year-old woman who fell while running toward a protected space. She was evacuated to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

Five people who suffered from shock were treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office said, "The Prime Minister and Defense Minister is maintaining regular contact with the Chief of Staff and the defense establishment and instructing them to carry out the required actions."

Palestinian Arab media reported that the IDF attacked targets in Gaza following the rocket barrages.

On Thursday night, Gaza terrorists fired a rocket toward southern Israel. The Iron Dome was activated in response, though It is believed the rocket exploded in midair.

There were no physical injuries.

An IDF tank and aircraft attacked two Hamas military posts in northern Gaza in retaliation.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)