Netanyahu offers Bennett ministerial position

New Right leader turns down offer of ministry, says not necessary to secure his commitment to right-wing bloc.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered an immediate ministerial appointment within the government alongside members of the political-security cabinet to New Right leader Naftali Bennett during the meeting with the leaders of the right-wing-haredi bloc Monday.

Bennett replied that he was not interested in the position and that it was not necessary.

"Bennett reiterated his full commitment to the right-wing bloc, and offered his assistance in every way to establish Netanyahu and Gantz's unity government," the New Right's statement read.

Earlier, Bennett attended a memorial service at the Knesset for Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, organized by the Shas faction, in which he called for Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to put aside their differences and form a unity government.

"Rabbi Ovadia saw not only halakha but beside halakha he saw the soul, the man, the cry, the compassion, the big picture. It seems to me that beyond this halakhic greatness is a legacy for the people of Israel in our generation - to see how beyond the small print we can all transcend," Bennett said.

Bennett added, "Here, in this room, are the Prime Minister and the Blue and White Chairman. On behalf of this entire house, I urge you to rise above the affairs of daily life and establish a unity government in Israel. May the memory of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef be for a blessing."