Bennett requests unity from Gantz and Netanyahu

New Right Party head speaks at memorial event for Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, implores Netanyahu and Gantz who attended to form unity government.

New Right Party Chairman Naftali Bennett attended a memorial service at the Knesset for Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, organized by the Shas faction.

Bennett spoke at the event, calling on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, who were present, to form a unity government together.

"Rabbi Ovadia saw not only halakha but beside halakha he saw the soul, the man, the cry, the compassion, the big picture. It seems to me that beyond this halakhic greatness is a legacy for the people of Israel in our generation - to see how beyond the small print we can all transcend," Bennett said.

Bennett added, "Here, in this room, are the Prime Minister and the Blue and White Chairman. On behalf of this entire house, I urge you to rise above the affairs of daily life and establish a unity government in Israel. May the memory of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef be for a blessing."

Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri also addressed the issue and said, "Rabbi Ovadia pleaded for a broad government. I second this and ask the same of the Prime Minister and Gantz."

Netanyahu, who spoke after Bennett, said at the beginning of his speech, "This unity is many people's wish and I think it's right. And that concludes the political part."