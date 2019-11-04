EU condemns rocket fire on Sderot

EU Spokesperson says firing of rockets on civilians is unacceptable and must end immediately.

The European Union on Sunday condemned the recent rocket fire from Gaza on southern Israel and called for a political solution to end the violence.

“The last few days have seen the firing of more than a dozen rockets from Gaza into Southern Israel by Palestinian armed groups,” said EU Spokesperson Maja Kocijancic in a statement.

“The firing of rockets against civilian populations is unacceptable and must stop immediately and unconditionally. The priority should be to work on immediate de-escalation to protect civilian lives.”

“Israelis and Palestinians both have the right to live in peace, security and dignity. Only a political solution can put an end to the violence,” the statement concluded.

At least ten rockets were fired on Friday night from Gaza towards Sderot and the area. The Iron Dome system intercepted eight of the rockets, another rocket exploded in an open area and another directly hit a home in Sderot.

The occupants of the home, a couple in their 40s and their children, were in the protected space when the rocket hit and were unharmed. Substantial damage was caused to the home and to cars parked nearby, however.

The Israel Air Force attacked between 13 and 15 targets throughout Gaza, including targets belonging to the military wing of Hamas, in retaliation for the rocket fire.